A new year means a chance to make a fresh start. Many people make New Year's Resolutions to get in better shape, stick to a budget, or spend more time with family. The beginning of a new year should also mean a fresh start for the device you use more than any other — your phone. If your smartphone is feeling sluggish, there are a few things you can (and should) do to give it a fresh start.
1. Open the storage settings on your iPhone or Android device and review large attachments taking up space. When I tried this, my iPhone had over a gig and a half of attachments I could probably delete. Android devices make the decision easier by recommend what you should delete to free up space.
2. Look through old text messages and delete any that aren't important.
3. Review which apps use a lot of storage. In particular, social media apps can take up a lot of space. Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram are often using space for no reason. The easiest way to free it up is to delete the app. I deleted TikTok and the 613 megabytes of data it didn't need. Once you delete the app, just reinstall it and sign back in. You won't lose anything and it'll run faster.
4. Delete apps you don't use — particularly the free ones that constantly track your activity and drain the battery.
5. Clear the cache, also known as history and data. Think of cache like a junk drawer. Lots of stuff from searching and browsing winds up in there - but it's stuff you don't necessarily need. In the Chrome browser, you'll find "clear browsing data" under "privacy and security." In Safari on an iPhone, go to settings > Safari and look for "clean history and website data." You should actually do this every couple of months but only some people ever do it. Remember- after you clear your cache, you'll have to sign back in to accounts you're logged into.
Bonus tip: Restart your phone, back it up to a computer, and change passwords. If your phone is really bogged down with a lot of junk you don't need, you can back up the phone to the cloud or a computer and then reset the phone using the backup you just created. This will make your phone work faster and clean out everything you don't need.