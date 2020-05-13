MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A 5-month-old girl is one of four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McCracken County on Wednesday, the Purchase District Health Department reports.
The three other new McCracken cases include a 30-year-old woman, a 32-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, the health department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The health department also reports one new case in Ballard County — a 42-year-old woman.
The Purchase District Health Department says it will not release further details about the cases, to protect their privacy.
The new cases bring McCracken County's total to 79 positive COVID-19 test results. Ballard County's case total now stands at nine.
Fifty people have recovered from the illness in McCracken County, and the number of deaths remains at two. In Ballard County, the health department says seven people have recovered.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Purchase District Health Department: