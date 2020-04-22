GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Graves County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 87.

Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen tells Local 6 all five new cases are connected to Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield. Cases among residents and staff from that nursing home account for most of the COVID-19 cases in Graves County. Dozens of people connected to Mills, including residents and staff members, have been diagnosed with the illness. Six deaths are connected to the Mills outbreak.

Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center sign

In a news release, the health department says the five cases confirmed Wednesday include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s, a young woman in her upper teens, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 70s. All five are in isolation in their homes, according to the health department.

Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.

Read the full news release from the Graves County Health Department:

Download PDF Graves County COVID-19 cases 4/22

