GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Graves County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 87.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen tells Local 6 all five new cases are connected to Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield. Cases among residents and staff from that nursing home account for most of the COVID-19 cases in Graves County. Dozens of people connected to Mills, including residents and staff members, have been diagnosed with the illness. Six deaths are connected to the Mills outbreak.
In a news release, the health department says the five cases confirmed Wednesday include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s, a young woman in her upper teens, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 70s. All five are in isolation in their homes, according to the health department.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
