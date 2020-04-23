JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, Illinois, now stands at 56 after five new cases were confirmed Thursday, the local health department says.
The five new cases include a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, Jackson County Health Department says in a news release.
The release says all five are believed to have come into contact with the novel coronavirus through local contact with other known cases. All five are in isolation.
In Jackson County, seven deaths connected to COVID-19 have been confirmed.
The health department says 23 of the county's total cases have since been released from isolation, in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
Read the full news release from the Jackson County Health Department: