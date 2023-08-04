MAYFIELD, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacquelin Coleman were in Mayfield on Friday, August 5, to join the Hope Initiative in giving 5 families the keys to new homes.
According to a news release from the Office of Governor Andy Beshear, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund provided the $500,000 to help build these homes and has supported the Hope Initiative‘s building projects with $5.4 million in total.
Kroger provided “Welcome Home” kits for each family, which included food and cleaning supplies. “Filled with food, toiletries, and supplies needed to get started, these donations from Kroger are our way of saying a well-deserved ‘Welcome Home’ to our neighbors,” said Kroger spokesperson, Jessica Sharp.
President of the Hope Initiative, Stephen Boyken, says the Hope Initiative has been able to continue in serving the needs of the community because of the kindness and generosity of so many. “In our long-term efforts, the biggest need continues to be housing solutions for renters whose homes were lost or destroyed by the tornado.”
“Mayfield has such a bright future, and we will be here every step of the way as they keep moving forward,” said Gov. Beshear at the dedication ceremony.
To learn more about the Hope Initiative click here.