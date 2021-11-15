Five teens have been injured in a shooting at a park across the street from a high school in Aurora, Colorado, police say.
In posts made to its official Twitter account, the Aurora Police Department says five teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been taken to the hospital after the shooting at Nome Park.
Police say a secure perimeter has been set up around the nearby Central High School.
The police department says investigators do not yet know who is responsible for the shooting, but that the suspect is no longer at the park.
CORRECTION: Central High School is on a secure perimeter, not a lock down.— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 15, 2021
