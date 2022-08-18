After key numbers on inflation rose to 40-year highs this summer, there looks to be some small signs of relief. Inflation is still high — but last month, it backed off a little bit compared to months prior.
Downturn or not, experts say now is the time to evaluate your finances and make sure you can weather any economic hardship.
In today's Consumer Watch, learn about 5 things you can do right now to recession-proof your financial life.
- Calculate your survival number: Whether the economy is going up or going down, it’s really important for of all of us to have a really strong financial background. Financial expert Jully-Alma Taveras recommends calculating your "survival number.” Your survival number is the most pared back amount that you need to survive each month. Taveras says housing, basic food and groceries, health insurance and medical needs are all included in this number.
- Ramp up your savings: Bulk up your emergency fund and cushion your budget, using your survival number as a guide.
- Review your portfolio: Keep an eye out for winners and losers. You want to protect all the assets that you have, including cash, investment accounts, and properties.
- Watch your debt: Not only are rates going up — but economists say owing too much hurts your credit score and your ability to get a loan. "If you lose your job or you get your hours cut back your pay cut, then it's gonna make it harder to service that that pay on that debt" says financial expert, Mark Zandi.
- Prepare for a lay-off: Get familiar with your severance package in case you are laid off. If you are, be sure to apply for benefits and update your resume.
The Federal Reserve will meet again next month and a half-point interest rate hike still seems to be the most likely outcome. The fed wants inflation to hover around 2 percent. In July, it was over 8 percent.