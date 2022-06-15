SPRINGFIELD — They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. That's why the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to prevent the spread of dangerous illnesses by taking precautions against tick bites. Here are five easy ways to keep your family safe from ticks this summer:
Wear proper clothing.
Wear light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to see. Wear long sleeves and tuck your pants into your socks and boots to help keep them from burrowing underneath your clothing.
Use insect repellent.
Before you head outdoors, use an EPA-registered insect repellent with any of the following: 10%-30% DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Lemon and Eucalyptus oil. Repellent can be sprayed on your clothing, gear, and very lightly on your skin. Remember: your pets can get ticks too, even from your own backyard. Do not use insect repellent on your pet. Instead, speak with your veterinarian about monthly tick prevention options.
Avoid tick-prone areas.
If you are hiking or walking through the woods, stick to the center of the trail. Ticks love bushy or wooded areas with high grass and leaf litter.
Keep up the good work when you get home.
Your job is not over once you get home. After you come in, you should make sure that all people and pets who were outside are thoroughly checked for ticks. Good places to check are the underarms, belly button, behind ears and knees, legs, waist, hair, and scalp. Check again after two or three hours have passed to make sure no ticks have migrated on your body. Ticks have been known to hitch a ride on gear, so be sure to inspect anything you brought with you as well.
Putting your clothing in the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes (or an hour for damp clothes) can kill any ticks that are stuck to your clothes. Alternatively, you can use the sticky side of a piece of tape to easily grab any ticks that may be crawling on your clothing.
Showering within two hours of coming home has been shown to reduce your risk of contracting Lyme disease. It also might help wash off unattached ticks.
Be informed
One of the most important things you can do to prevent tick-related illness is to learn about tick removal and symptoms of tick-borne illness. If you would like to learn more, you can visit the IDPH website here.
Some of the illnesses that can be spread in our area are Ehrlichiosis, STARI, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Tularemia, and Lyme Disease. For a full list of tick-borne illnesses and symptoms, visit the CDC website here.
The IDPH urges people to remove ticks by grasping them with tweezers as close to the skin as possible and gently (but firmly) pulling them straight out. The department highly advises against burning the tick, covering it in nail polish or jelly, or using your bare hands to remove the tick. Make sure to wash the bite with soap and water and apply an antiseptic to avoid infection.
If you develop a fever or rash after being bitten by a tick you should contact your health-care provider. While rare, tick-borne illnesses can cause serious injury and even death.