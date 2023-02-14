The National Retail Federation reports the average consumer will spend about $193 on Valentine's Day this year.
If you're trying to reign in your spending, reporter Cole Higgins has five ideas to celebrate love day — without breaking the bank.
1. Ditch the restaurant date
Kristin Mitchell from Living Well Spending Less recommends ditching the traditional restaurant date and spending a romantic evening at home instead.
She says one romantic idea is to have a wine or beer tasting night.
"Get out those glasses that are in the cabinet that you haven't used for a long time and make it look really special," she recommends.
If you're hungry, Budget Bytes details 13 date-night dinners you can cook yourself, most of them costing less than $15.
2. Have fun with family
Involve your kids or family members in your plans.
You could host a game night, pizza night, or fondue night.
Mitchell says she does a lot of hot chocolate bars at her home, where the family can choose from a variety of tasty, inexpensive toppings for their hot chocolates.
3. Recreate a memory
It doesn't have to be something expensive.
You can go to a place that you went when you were first dating and rekindle all of those romantic feelings.
4. Have a "dream" night
Sit down with partner and make a plan for fun things you want to do in the future once you've saved enough money or paid off debt.
5. Gift thoughtfully
Ditch the expensive gifts or jewelry — and opt for something meaningful.
"Tickets to a movie that means something to both of you together," Mitchell suggests. Or, "taking a love letter that he wrote you back in the day and framing it in a beautiful frame that you got for $15."
Consider hand making a Valentine's Day card for your significant other instead of buying one from the store. Click here for 45 DIY card ideas from Good Housekeeping.
Another inexpensive Valentine's Day date idea for married couples: watch your wedding video — re-experience the moment and the memories.