GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Jack Speck is a 5-year-old Aussie Mix from the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter. He's looking for a new home!
Meet Jack Speck. He's a 5-year-old Aussie Mix. We're told he is a very lovable and loyal boy.
Local 6 has been told this loyal and lovable boy always wants to be by your side. If you're in search of a pup that will follow you everywhere you go, Jack Speck would be a great "paw-tner."
He's good with other dogs, cats, kids and even livestock. He's also housetrained. Jack Speck is up to date on all his vaccinations and is neutered.
His adoption fee is $50. If you want to make Jack Speck a part of your family, you can call 270-251-0130 to set up a meet and greet.
