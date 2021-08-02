MARTIN, TN — Police are investigating after a 5-year-old child was shot in Martin, Tennessee.
Officers responded to the scene on Oakland Street at 5:57 p.m. Monday. There, they found a child bleeding from what the Martin Police Department says was an apparent gunshot wound.
Police rendered aid until Martin EMS responders arrived, and took the child by ambulance to an Air Evac base. From there, the child was flown to LeBonheur Hospital in Memphis.
The police department says the child's condition is unknown at this time. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.