CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — A 5-year-old girl died and an 11-year-old girl is in the hospital after the two were hit by a pickup truck in Oak Grove, Kentucky, state police say.
Troopers say the two girls were trying to cross Pembroke Oak Grove Road around the 700 block Friday evening when they walked into the patch of a pickup truck that was towing a trailer.
First responders took the two girls to Blanchfield Army community Hospital in Fort Campbell, a news release from Kentucky State Police Post 2 says. The 11-year-old girl's legs were injured in the crash. The 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.
KSP Post 2 says the Oak Grove Police Department asked troopers to investigate the crash.
The state police post says no charges have been filed against the driver of the truck, but the investigation is ongoing.