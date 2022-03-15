FRANKFORT,KY — $50 million in food stamp benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could be lost if Kentucky's COVID-19 state of emergency ends, Gov. Andy Beshear warned on Monday.
Senate Joint Resolution 150 has passed both the state Senate and the House. This resolution would also prevent Beshear from issuing other COVID-19 related executive orders without approval from the legislature.
“Senate Joint Resolution 150 is politics at its worst,” Beshear said Monday.
Kentucky Republicans say they're trying to get state back to normal. When it comes to pandemic restrictions, Beshear said things have been relatively normal for months.
“Ending the state of emergency, cutting $50 million's worth of food to our people is wrong. And for what? There are no restrictions, no COVID restrictions in Kentucky. None. And there haven’t been for six months,” Beshear said.
With inflated prices in grocery stores, Beshear said Kentucky families could still use the help.
“COVID hasn't just hit us in terms of health an infection. It has impacted supply chains, which has caused the price of food to increase. So that struggling family is currently paying more for the same amount of food than they were before the pandemic,” Beshear said.
So what's the rush? Could it be the price tag for that additional assistance?
Beshear said no.
“These are dollars flowing from the federal government. We don't pay one penny of it here in Kentucky to get the extra help. And I for one certainly think our struggling kids and struggling seniors ought to have enough food,” Beshear said.
Beshear said we will see action from him regarding the resolution before the end of the week.
Sen. Danny Carroll of McCracken County is one of the resolution's sponsors. I reached out to him and four other lawmakers from our area to get their reasoning for the early end of the state of emergency.
I never heard back.
If Beshear decides to veto the resolution, the GOP has a majority in both chambers and can therefore override the veto.