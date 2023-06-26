PADUCAH — There were a total of 50 community members showing off their riding skills at the Cassidy's Cause Exceptional Rowdy Rodeo on Saturday, participating in events like barrel racing, pole bending, roping, and even mechanical bull-riding.
Cassidy's is a nonprofit, therapeutic horse-riding organization working with disabled individuals.
Cassidy's Cause board member and volunteer Niki Millraney told Local 6 the "exceptional riders" had been training extensively and were "on cloud nine" about being able to perform in a rodeo and showcase their talent.
Cassidy's hopes to have more rodeos in the future.
According to the organization, equine therapy can provide many physical, psychological, and educational benefits to riders, including: improved balance and strength, improved coordination, improved motor skills, improved self confidence, increased self-image, socialization, and much more.
"The unique bond formed with the horse can help improve personal relationships, patience and behavior among individuals with psychological or emotional disabilities," their website reads.
Click here to learn how to volunteer at Cassidy's, sponsor a rider, and donate to their cause.
Cassidy's is currently taking place in the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities, which matches donations for charities up to $10,000. You can donate to Cassidy's through Paxton Challenge for Charities by following this link.