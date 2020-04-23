HENDERSON COUNTY, KY -- More than 50 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Tyson Food Plant in Henderson County, Kentucky.
Clay Horton with the Green River District Health Department told WIFE 14 News there were a total of 53 cases.
Horton says the number of cases have risen significantly over the last few days.
This is due to workers having close contact with each other and because several employees carpool together.
Horton expects the number of confirmed cases at the plant to increase over the next few days.