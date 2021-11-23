PADUCAH – Drivers travelling along Interstate 24 westbound in the Paducah area should be alert for a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sign crew at work Tuesday.
The crew will be placing additional 55 mile per hour speed limit signs in the median from the 8 mile marker to the 2 mile marker.
Sign installation will begin in the westbound lanes at 9 a.m. and should last about 4 hours.
Although there will be no lane restriction, the KYTC is asking drivers to reduce their driving speed and move over when they encounter the sign crew.
The KYTC reduced the westbound speed limit from 65 to 55 miles per hour in early August. The additional signage is part of an ongoing effort to enhance safety as traffic approaches the entry point for an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) work zone that starts on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River.
The change comes after multiple deadly crashes on I-24 over the past year. On May 26, an Alabama man lost his life. A little over a month later on June 27, a 4-year-old girl died. She was a twin on her way to visit grandparents. A semitrailer driver died on Aug. 3 after colliding with another semi.