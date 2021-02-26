LYON COUNTY, KY — The 6th Amendment to the Constitution ensures that the accused get a speedy trial. In the 56th Judicial District, that's been difficult to accomplish.
The 56th Judicial District is made up of Lyon, Livingston, Caldwell, and Trigg counties. All four counties have to share one circuit court judge for all of their cases. That's causing a case backlog and lengthy judicial process.
"Justice delayed is justice denied, and justice delayed is costly," says Circuit Court Judge Woody Woodall.
Woodall is the lone circuit court judge for the four counties. The case load has become so large that it's nearly impossible to move them through in a timely manner.
"It is pretty overwhelming," says Woodall. "If it were a one- or two-year situation, it would be an aberration, and a lowly judge sitting in my spot would just gut it out and do it, but it's been a steady trend."
The situation isn't only a legal issue, but also a financial issue for the counties involved.
"It simply boils down to time equals money, and the time we're talking about is these inmates are having to spend in county custody," says Lyon County Sheriff Brent White.
Lyon County doesn't have a jail, so anyone arrested there has to be jailed in another county. Lyon County has to pay to house inmates in neighboring jails. The longer it takes for an accused person to get a court hearing, the more taxpayers spend. The cost for Lyon County is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
White says the lengthy judicial process takes its toll on all parties involved.
"It's hard on victims of crime. It's hard on offenders' families. Frankly, it's hard on witnesses to be able to recall certain events of what led to the charges," says White.
A bill has been introduced in the Kentucky House of Representatives that would give the 56th District a second full-time circuit court judge. The house bill is being sponsored by Rep. Chris Freeland.
"I hope that it will pass. I mean, it's obviously a need, and I think everyone knows that it's a need," says Freeland.
Freeland says the bill should be assigned to a committee by next week. If the bill were to pass the state House, it would need to pass the state Senate, and then be signed by Gov. Andy Beshear. Freeland says while he is hopeful, he's not sure if the bill will get a vote this legislative session.
Even if the bill becomes law, it would be 2023 before the second judge wold be seated. Because circuit court judges are elected, the judge couldn't be seated until after the 2022 election.