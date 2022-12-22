PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking the for the public's help in locating a Paducah man last seen on Dec. 19.
According to the department, 58-year-old James VandenBrook was last seen driving a white 4-door 2022 Subaru Legacy with a Tennessee license plate, in the Paducah area, on Dec. 19.
Deputies say VandenBrook is a white male with hazel eyes and a graying goatee. He is described as bald, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, and about 230 pounds.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on his location to call them at (270) 444-4719 or contact their local law enforcement agency.
Deputies say tips can be anonymously provided to West KY Crime Stoppers at (270) 444-8355, or by texting "WKY" plus the information to 8474111. You can also leave a tip using the WKY Crime Stoppers App.