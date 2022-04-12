PADUCAH – This year's Paducah Dogwood Trail celebration is set to kick off this Sunday.
The annual trail, organized by the Paducah Civic Beautification Board, will be open through Sunday, April 24.
Like year's past, the trail will highlight miles of beautiful dogwoods and Paducah neighborhoods.
The Paducah Dogwood Trail was created in 1964, after Mayor Dolly McNutt was inspired by the Knoxville Dogwood Trail. That first year, the trail was only two blocks long.
Judging will be done by representatives of the Civic Beautification Board on April 20. An award ceremony has been scheduled for the May 10 meeting of Paducah Board of Commissioners.
You can also stop by Paducah City Hall to view the winning entries from the Civic Beautification Board's Student Art Contest. They are on display in City Hall's atrium.
Check out the map below to see the full route for the 58th annual Paducah Dogwood Trail.
For more information on the Dogwood trail, click here.