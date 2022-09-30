MAKANDA, IL — A 5K run will fundraise for the Survivor Empowerment Center, formerly the Women's Center, on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Giant City State Park.
The run starts at 9 a.m. Packet pickup starts at 8 a.m. at Shelter 1. Shelter 1 is the first shelter on the left after the main entrance.
Registration ends at 11:59 p.m on Friday, Sept. 30. There is a $25 race fee and a $3.23 sign-up fee. For 14 and under, the fee is $15. River to River Runners members get a $5 discount.
The Top 3 Female/Male Overall and Top 3 Female/Male finishers will be awarded in each age category.
You can register at runsignup.com.