PADUCAH — The 5th annual Just Imagine Childhood Cancer Walk is set for Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Bob Noble Park in Paducah.
Organizers say all activities begin at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. You can also register for a virtual walk, for those who would prefer to walk at home.
If you do the virtual walk, you have the option of getting a t-shirt shipped to you from anywhere in the U.S.
You can register for the cancer walk by clicking here, the deadline to register and be guaranteed a t-shirt is Aug. 28.
Book for Hope® President Gaylon Hayden says all proceeds from the walk will allow Book for Hope to financially support families in Western Kentucky as well as Southern Illinois that have a child going through cancer treatment monthly, and donate to childhood cancer research.
Hayden says Book for Hope has 13 families that they pay monthly bills for, including rent/house payments, utility bills, car insurance and repairs, cell phone bills, and more.
Book for Hope also gives an emergency envelope when a child is diagnosed with cancer. The envelope has a $150 pre-loaded visa card, $50 fuel card, and a $50 restaurant card.
