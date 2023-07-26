-One civilian and one firefighter were injured and in stable condition as a result of a crane collapse Wednesday morning in New York City, according to a source with the New York City Fire Department. -The incident occurred at a vacant construction site on 10th Avenue and 41st Street, per the FDNY. Firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire at the site, the FDNY tweeted. -The flames could be seen from CNN's offices at Hudson Yards, as smoke rose from the scene. -New York City officials said to expect emergency personnel, smoke, and traffic delays in the area, the city's emergency notification system said.
-One civilian and one firefighter were injured and in stable condition as a result of a crane collapse Wednesday morning in New York City, according to a source with the New York City Fire Department. -The incident occurred at a vacant construction site on 10th Avenue and 41st Street, per the FDNY. Firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire at the site, the FDNY tweeted. -The flames could be seen from CNN's offices at Hudson Yards, as smoke rose from the scene. -New York City officials said to expect emergency personnel, smoke, and traffic delays in the area, the city's emergency notification system said.
-One civilian and one firefighter were injured and in stable condition as a result of a crane collapse Wednesday morning in New York City, according to a source with the New York City Fire Department. -The incident occurred at a vacant construction site on 10th Avenue and 41st Street, per the FDNY. Firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire at the site, the FDNY tweeted. -The flames could be seen from CNN's offices at Hudson Yards, as smoke rose from the scene. -New York City officials said to expect emergency personnel, smoke, and traffic delays in the area, the city's emergency notification system said.
(CNN) — Six people, including four civilians and two firefighters, suffered minor injuries in a crane collapse Wednesday morning in Manhattan.
One of the firefighters had chest pains and was transported to an area hospital, but all injuries are non-life threatening, New York Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Joseph W. Pfeifer said at a news conference. Pfeifer added that some of the civilian injuries were to construction workers.
The incident occurred at a vacant construction site on 10th Avenue and 41st Street, where firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire before the boom of the crane collapsed, striking a building across the street, city officials said.
The blaze broke out while the crane operator was lifting about 16 tons of concrete, Pfeifer told reporters in a news conference. The operator tried to extinguish the fire but was overwhelmed by the flames, Pfeifer said, adding the operator got out of the crane’s cab safely.
Officials believe the fire weakened the crane’s cabling “to a point where it loses its strength, and that’s where the collapse occurred,” Pfeifer said.
Footage posted on Twitter showed flames and smoke rising from the crane before its boom fell, hitting the building across the street at 555 10th Ave. as it fell. Images shared by the office of Mayor Eric Adams showed debris lying in the street below.
Authorities will be looking at each of the parties involved in the crane’s operation as part of the investigation into the collapse, Commissioner of Buildings James Oddo said during the news conference. The department’s engineers also will assess the structural integrity of the building that was struck by the falling boom.
New York City officials said to expect emergency personnel, smoke, and traffic delays in the area, the city’s emergency notification system said. People should avoid the area between 10th and 11th avenues from West 41st to West 42nd, the New York Police Department said on Twitter.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southern IL, western KY, and southwestern
IN.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.
&&