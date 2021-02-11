DALLAS (AP) — Police say at least six people were killed and 65 injured in a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate.
At the scene of the crash on Interstate 35 near downtown Fort Worth, a tangle of semitrailers, cars and trucks had smashed into each other and had turned every which way, with some vehicles on top of others.
“There were multiple people that were trapped within the confines of their vehicles and requiring the use of hydraulic rescue equipment to successfully extricate them,” said Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis.
At least 65 people sought care at hospitals, with 36 of them taken by ambulance from the crash site, including several with critical injuries, said Matt Zavadsky, spokesman for MedStar, which provides the ambulance service for the area.
The crash happened about 6 a.m., as many hospital and emergency workers were heading to and from work, so some of those involved were health care workers and emergency responders, including police officers, officials said.
The pileup happened as a winter storm is dropping freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.
In Tennessee, police responded to about 30 traffic collisions and some flights were delayed at Memphis International Airport after freezing rain and sleet fell.
In Kentucky, the governor declared a state of emergency to free up funding and help agencies coordinate as they respond to the storm. And in southern Indiana, schools and government offices closed.
