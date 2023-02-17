TATE COUNTY, MS (WMC) — Six people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting spree in Tate County, Mississippi on Friday.
Officials say the shootings happened at several locations in Arkabutla community, with the first 911 call coming in around 11 a.m. The small town is near the Tennessee state line.
Sheriff's deputies arrived at the first scene and found a man shot to death outside a store on Arkabutla Road.
According to the Tate County sheriff, the suspect then shot and killed a woman inside a nearby home. A man also inside the house appeared to be injured, but not shot.
The suspect then went to another home, where he shot and killed a man standing in the road, and then killed another man in a vehicle nearby.
The shooting spree ended after officials say the suspect entered a house behind his own residence, killing a man and woman.
Deputies were able to find the suspect's vehicle and take him into custody without incident.
The man, who has not yet been identified, is in jail with charges pending.