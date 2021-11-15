Six teens have been injured in a shooting at a park across the street from a high school in Aurora, Colorado, police say.
In a post made to its official Twitter account, the Aurora Police Department says five teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been taken to the hospital after the shooting at Nome Park.
In an update sent later Monday afternoon, the police department says a sixth victim, who is 18 years old, went to the hospital on their own. Police say the teen's injuries were minor.
As of 3:50 p.m. CT, the police department says it is still attempting to gather suspect information to release to the public.
Police say a secure perimeter has been set up around the nearby Central High School.
The police department says investigators do not yet know who is responsible for the shooting, but that the suspect is no longer at the park.