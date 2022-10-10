MARTIN, TN — A 6-year-old was struck by a vehicle in downtown Martin on Friday, police say, but they believe he did not sustain any major injuries.
According to a report from the Martin Police Department, a woman was leaving a business on South Lindell St. when her child got away from her and ran into the road right in front of a car.
Police say they believe the young boy was treated and released from the hospital with only minor scrapes and bruises, but they could not confirm that information due to HIPPA laws.