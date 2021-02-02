McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a 61-year-old man who was reported missing last month has been found.
In a news release Tuesday morning, deputies said James Chandler was last seen or contacted on or about Jan. 6, 2021. He had last been seen in the area of the River City Mission, 1466 Bechtold Road, Paducah, Kentucky.
But, in an update sent around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office says Chandler was foun that afternoon and is in good health.
Editor's note: this story was originally published at 10:48 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. It has since been updated with new information after investigators announced Chandler was found.