FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reports 619 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Wednesday, as well as five new deaths. Two of those deaths are from the Local 6 area.
Speaking during his daily news briefing on the pandemic, Beshear says a 71-year-old man from McCracken County and an 82-year-old man from Graves County are among the five COVID-19-related deaths newly reported to the state Wednesday.
Speaking about the new cases reported Wednesday, the governor says "this is more cases than we want," saying the number is within the range the state has been seeing for the past week or two. The recent increase in cases led Beshear to put four steps in place, in line with recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, to mitigate the virus' spread.
Those steps include the 30-day mandate requiring most Kentuckians to wear masks in public places that began July 10, and rolling back the limit on noncommercial social gatherings to 10 people or less, which began July 20. Those steps also include two mandates that went into effect Tuesday: the closure of bars across the state for two weeks, and rolling back indoor dining in restaurants to 25% of the businesses' capacity.
The more than 600 new cases include 17 children under the age of 5, the governor says.
With duplicate cases removed, Kentucky reports 28,727 novel coronavirus disease cases to date, including 724 deaths. The state health department reports 7,495 Kentuckians are known to have recovered. Among the active cases in the state, 571 people are hospitalized because of the illness, including 112 in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday, the state has a 5.81% positivity rate among those tested for COVID-19.