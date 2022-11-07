SPRINGFIELD, IL — A group of 62 Illinois State's attorneys are alleging a criminal justice reform act signed into law by J.B. Pritzker in 2021 is not constitutional.
The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act has been met with very strong feelings. People who oppose the bill believe it strips rights from police officers and makes Illinois less safe. Supporters believe it's a big step in the right direction towards criminal justice reform.
In a Monday release, the Franklin County State's Attorney —Abigail Dinn — said that Senator Elgie Sims, Jr. (D-IL) attached a 604 page amendment to House Bill 3653 on January 10. She says the amendment included sweeping changes to law enforcement operations, conduct, use of force, and bail modification.
Dinn says Sims modified the bill again at 3 a.m. on January 13, adding an additional 160 pages. Dinn says two hours after that amendment was submitted, HB 3653 was called for a vote in the Senate, where it passed.
Following this, she says, the bill's House Sponsor was changed to Rep. Slaughter (D-Chicago) and assigned to the Rules Committee. It received the 60 votes it needed to pass in the House after less than an hour of debate, Dinn says. Pritzker signed the bill into law on February 22, 2021.
The attorneys filing suit say the act "violates the single subject rule, violates separation of powers as applied to victim rights and the bail provision of the Illinois Constitution.
According to NBC, the act brought about several changes, including: the elimination of cash bail, a requirement that all police officers have body cameras by 2025, and banning of police chokeholds. It sets standards for prisoners and detainees to receive prompt medical care as well, NBC says, with special attention to pregnant women. For a comprehensive list of change, click here.
According to the Associated Press, critics of the act have spread false-claims about the act on social media, saying that violent offenders will be considered non-detainable and will be release before their trial.
The AP says that's not true. While the law does create higher standards for determining who is a public threat, defendants who are shown to pose a "specific, real and present threat to a person" or who have a "high likelihood of willful flight” can still be detained.
Dinn says the group are scheduled to present oral arguments on December 7 and expect to receive a ruling by December 15.