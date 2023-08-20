PADUCAH, KY — While some stay indoors to escape this extreme heat, dozens came out to Paducah’s riverfront to get baptized in the river on Sunday, August 20.
Several families stopped by to watch and cheer them on.
Faith Center Paducah says this is a celebration that proves they want to be a citywide church.
“We love our city, and we want to give back to our city as much as we can and be a positive influence in a world that needs some positivity in it.” said Executive Pastor Jeff Carell.
64 people were baptized this evening, and Faith Center says they have these river baptisms every August.
For more information about Faith Center Paducah, visit their Facebook page or website.