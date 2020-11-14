PADUCAH — The 64th annual Lions Clubs/WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars turned to a different platform this year.
It was virtual, so there wasn't a live audience. The Paducah Lions Club and WPSD Local 6 cosponsored the event at Hillside Baptist Church in Paducah on Saturday.
The Local 6 Crew set up cords and cameras to make sure everything was good to go for the virtual fundraiser.
Lori Devine with the Paducah Lions Club said the event took a different approach because of the pandemic, but it's better than nothing.
"This is my 20th Telethon of Stars. I'm very excited even though it is so different this year. Just watching the telethon evolve over the years has been so exciting," said Devine. "We may not have the excitement of the live audience this year, but I know we're going to have a great show."
The event usually welcomes a large crowd into an even larger space, like the Carson Center in Paducah. Folks are invited to watch live performances, interviews and stories focused on beneficiaries.
WPSD Local 6 Anchors Jennifer Horbelt and Todd Faulkner co-hosted this year's event in front of empty church pews.
It kicked off with an opening prayer from Hillside Baptist Church Pastor Richard Beck, then it got down to the performances.
All of them were prerecorded. It gave the crew enough time to get ready for the next introduction.
Headliner Eric Horner was the only live performance. He said going virtual is not new for him.
"We have toured this summer some, and done a few dates, had to do a few just like this where there was no one in the sanctuary," Horner said. "We just led worship online, and so it's, we're kind of used to doing this a little bit, but it will be different this time."
He sang from the heart for a cause that means the world to him — in hopes of inspiring people to give.
"As I've said, I have a lot of friends there at the Easterseals center, and I say all the time: everybody should have such loyal friends as they are," said Horner. "I hope tonight that you'll just see this as an opportunity to help some very, very special people."
The Telethon ran from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
More than $70,000 has been raised for this year's event, but you can still donate.
To donate, visit the Telethon of Stars website.
If you missed the livestream, click here to watch the full recording, or check out our Facebook fan page.