The Telethon of Stars is an annual family-friendly, fun-filled night of entertainment that raises money for local centers providing care for adults and children with disabilities.
This year's telethon boasts numerous musical artists, dancers, recording artists, and even Miss America 2022 — Emma Broyles.
The event is being held at the Paducah EXPO Center from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on November 12. It's free to attend - with a donation.
When you donate to the Lions Club Telethon of Stars, you're helping meet critical needs in your community. Several local organizations benefit from your donation, including: The Lily Pad at Easterseals, Easterseals Adult Services, UTM infant stimulation, and Coleman Tri-County services.
Why should you give?
5-year old Amila Harris receives specialized care at the Lily Pad at Easterseals West Kentucky. Her mother, Shera Pettigrew, says:
"If you can give, give. My message to them (attendees) would be that your money is going to something great. If it's on your heart to give, give, because it's something that's helping, you know, special needs, the community, people that has to work, mothers that are single parents. So, it's worth it."
UTM Infant Simulation in Northwest Tennessee helps support infants to children 4 years of age who have special needs and developmental delays. 2-year-old Maui, who has autism, benefits from weekly coaching sessions with an early interventionist. When he first started, he wasn't speaking at all. Now, he's speaking and making great progress. His mom, Carla Romero, says:
"Not every child is the same, so I've learned that the hard way, because I was having a little bit of hard time, but they helped me as a parent learn with my child at the same time."
Miss America 2022, Emma Broyles, will be at the event signing autographs. There will be a silent auction in the EXPO lobby filled with gift cards and baskets. There will also be numerous performances throughout the evening.