DEXTER, KY — A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision Sunday evening, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says.
According to a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Ricky Bunch of Dexter, KY appeared to be driving northbound on McElrath Road when his Dodge Ram left the right side of the roadway, hitting a tree.
Deputies say they attempted lifesaving measures, but Bunch was already dead when they arrived.
According to the post, Bunch had several medical issues, but deputies do not know why the accident occured.