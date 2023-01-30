MEMPHIS, TN — A sixth Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty following the fatal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols, CNN reports.
According to their coverage, Memphis PD Maj. Karen Rudolph shared the updated while clarifying the investigation into Nichols' death is still ongoing.
"More information will be shared as it develops," Rudolph reportedly said.
Nichols died three days after being tased and beaten by several officers during a traffic stop, which police said was performed on suspicion of reckless driving.
The Memphis Police Department released footage of the incident over the weekend, renewing nationwide protests and calls for police reform.
Initially, five officers involved in the beating were fired and charged with murder and kidnapping and the police unit they were involved in — SCORPION — was disbanded.