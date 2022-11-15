SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say seven children and a driver injured when a Kentucky school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side remain hospitalized with varying injuries.
A statement from Magoffin County Schools says another 11 children were treated at hospitals and released.
The bus crashed Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending 18 children and the driver to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe.
Officials said pupils from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes when the crash happened on a state highway near Salyersville in eastern Kentucky.
Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.