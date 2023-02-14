How often do you see a second-grader going door to door, raising money for a local animal shelter?
Hendron Lone Oak Elementary student Ali Claire Nixon she's taken her bucket around town with her mom, collecting donations for the Paducah-McCracken County Humane Society.
The 7-year-old girl has a very good reason to support this local cause. "It's because I love animals, and I want them to have food," she tells Local 6.
Her mother, Lindsay Nixon, tells us how Ali Claire's fundraising efforts began.
"At first it was going to be like family, close neighbors, things like that, and then she took it a little further and we started going through our neighborhood. And she walked up to all the doors herself and knocked and told them who she was and everything, and we raised almost $300 in just, like, three days," Nixon says.
Ali Claire's classmates are also helping raise money for the humane society.