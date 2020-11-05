McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department is reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County Thursday.
This brings the county's new case total to 1,350 cases to date, including 14 total deaths, and 16 people in the hospital with the virus.
Of the 70 new cases, the youngest person to be infected with the virus is a 10-month-old girl, and the oldest person is a 93-year-old woman.
The health department also reported three new cases for Hickman County, one new case for Fulton County, five new cases in Carlisle County and 10 new cases in Ballard County.
To date, the health department is reporting Ballard County has 143 total cases, with 30 cases being considered active, and one person having died.
Carlisle County has a total of 116 cases, with 16 cases being considered active and one person having died from the virus.
Fulton county is reporting 230 total cases, with 14 cases being active, one person hospitalized, and 7 people having died.
Hickman County reports 128 total cases, with 20 currently active, three people hospitalized, and two people having died.
McCracken County has 1,350 total cases, with 337 cases currently being considered active, 16 people in the hospital and 14 people having died from the virus.