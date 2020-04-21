MAYFIELD, KY — A Graves County nursing home says 70 of its residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, including six who passed away.
The Graves County Health Department reported late Tuesday afternoon that the total number of cases in the county has reached 82. Of the 14 newest cases, 12 are linked to the Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield.
Mills Administrator David Dietz said in a statement that the facility has issued tests to 85 people so far. Of those, 20 in-house residents have COVID-19. Another 21 who tested positive are recovering in the hospital. In addition, 23 staff members confirmed with the disease are isolated at their homes.
Six former residents passed away in the hospital, the statement continues.
Despite those numbers, Dietz said in the statement there is positive progress. He writes:
"We have several residents returning to our community healthy this week after their battle with the virus, and we have returned a few staff already this week, with numerous staff members expected to return this weekend. We are so thankful for the members of the Mayfield community who have supported us during these challenging times. The assistance from our sister centers as well as from our regional staff has been critical to our ability to effectively battle this virus and we thank them profusely. Together we will all be #MillsStrong."
WHAT THE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT IS DOING
Noel Coplen, director of the Graves County Health Department, said he's not aware of any other long-term care facilities in the county that have positive cases. But the health department stays in touch with those facilities every morning through a group call to check what they need.
"Like (Tuesday), one place was getting low on masks. So one of our nurses took some masks over there. They took them some sanitizer as well," said Coplen.
Coplen said, in addition to the county's long-term care facilities, local first responders, the Mayfield mayor and the county judge executive take part in the daily calls.
To minimize further spread of the novel coronavirus, the Graves County Health Department performs what's called contact tracing. Registered Nurse Rita Thorn said the process involves calling all the people who test positive to learn who they've been in close contact with, and where they've been during the two weeks prior to the onset of symptoms.
"We get into contact with those positives as soon as we possibly can when we get the report, so it's still fresh in their mind who all they've been with."
The health department then calls the people who had close contact with the positive case, and uses a CDC algorithm to determine whether the people are at high, medium or low risk of being infected, explained Thorn.
People considered to be at high risk are ones who had been within 6 feet of a positive case for 30 minutes or more, said Coplen. Those with sufficient risk are told to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
"We keep in touch with them throughout their quarantine. And at the last day of quarantine, we check with them to make sure they're not showing any symptoms and that they're OK," said Thorn. "We also help them get in touch with their employers, so that they know that they are officially in quarantine."
Thorn said if a person who is under quarantine became sick, that person would be tested and go into isolation for 14 days starting from the onset of symptoms. The health department would maintain contact with the person until the person recovers.
A person must be symptom-free without medication for three days before they can leave isolation.
Thorn said some COVID-19 cases in Graves County have since recovered from the disease.
Coplen stressed that social distancing can help prevent novel coronavirus infections.
"That's just kind of being aware and respectful of others. I need to treat everyone else like they might have COVID-19. But at the same time, if I really care for them and respect them, then I need to be aware of myself, because I might have it and not realize it," said Coplen. "So, in order for me to do them a favor, I don't need to be around anybody."
WHAT MILLS NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER IS DOING
The Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center said it's communicating with the health department every day and takes part in a daily call with the Graves County Healthcare Coalition.
In addition, Mills screens all staff members before they enter the building for their shifts, and again after they finish their shifts. Dietz said Mills provides staff members with all necessary personal protection equipment, and have educated staff on proper infection control practices. All staff members who complete training are infection specialist certified.
Staff members wear face masks at all times and practice social distancing with residents in all parts of the facility, Dietz said.
Dietz said because visitation is restricted, Mills is offering FaceTime and Skype calls for its residents. Although Mills has also restricted communal dining and resident group activities, the facility continues to provide in-room activities.
Dietz said Mills is conducting COVID-19 specific assessments on all residents during every shift. The facility also has an isolation area at a separate wing with consistent staffing. In addition, Mills has increased the number of sanitation stations and is practicing "enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures in all areas."
Dietz said the Office of the Inspector General recently surveyed the Mills facility, and found "no deficient practices in our infection prevention program." Dietz said Mills is following all federal and state regulations and guidelines.