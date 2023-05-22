PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a70-year-old man had to be airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center after he was injured in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 24.
According to a Monday release, deputies responded to the collision near Exit 11 around noon on Sunday.
They say 70-year-old Eugene Cooper, from Cadiz, Kentucky, was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound. A different accident in the area had caused traffic to slow down. When the car in front of him came to a stop, Cooper was unable to stop in time and collided with the back of the car.
The driver and passenger in the car were not injured in the accident.
According to the release, Cooper was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Deputies say Mercy EMS, Reidland Farley Fire Department, and Prestige Towing helped them at the scene.