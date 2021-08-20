MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department is searching for 70-year-old Susie Len Miller, who was reported missing Friday. Miller has dementia, police say.
Miller was last seen around noon Friday near the Murray Calloway County Hospital, the police department says. She was driving a 2007 silver Chevrolet Uplander with a Kentucky license plate with the number 025ZTM.
Police say Miller is 6 feet tall and weighs about 275 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray sweater and black pants when she was last seen.
If you see Miller or know where she is, you can call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621 or your local law enforcement agency.