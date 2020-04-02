SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 715 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Thursday, as well as 16 additional deaths.
Those new numbers bring the total number of cases diagnosed in Illinois since testing began to 7,695. To date, 157 Illinoisans have died from the novel coronavirus disease.
One of the first states to implement a stay at home order, Illinois is working to slow the spread of COVID-19 to keep hospitals open and protect the public. Gov. JB Pritzker said alternative care sites are opening to support those hospitals. Three locations made into alternative care facilitates include the McCormick Center in Chicago, the former Advocate Shermin Hospital in Elgin, and the MetroSouth Health Center in Blue Island. Pritzker says together those locations provide the state with an extra 3,000 beds.
Pritzker said on Thursday the state added a fourth location at Westlake Hospital in Cook County that will add 230 beds. "Construction at all four of these sites will be completed on a rolling basis throughout the month of April," Pritzker said.
Pritzker said the state is also finalizing steps for another alternate care facility in central Illinois. "I look forward to providing you with the update on that very soon," the governor said.
"As a reminder, these temporary facilities are meant to support — not replace — our existing medical infrastructure," Pritzker said. "Patients will be directed first to existing hospitals, and if they are lower acuity, they will be transferred to these alternative sites."
The governor also addressed issues Illinois residents have faced when filing for unemployment in light of massive job losses during the outbreak. Pritzker said many Illinoisans are having issues getting through by phone when applying for unemployment benefits. Pritzker said there just aren't enough people on staff to help answer the phones.
He asked Illinoisans to limit unemployment calls to specific days of the week based on their last name. Those with last names starting with A through M are asked to call on Tuesdays or Thursdays. Those with last names starting with N through Z are asked to call on Mondays and Wednesdays. Fridays will be open for anyone who missed the days for their name. The phone line is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Pritzker asked Illinoisans, if at all possible, to file online instead of calling in.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.