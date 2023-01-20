ELIZABETHTOWN, KY — A 72-year-old Kentucky woman was killed and two others were injured when a massive restaurant sign fell on an occupied car in Elizabethtown, WAVE 3 reports.
According to their report, the car's occupants — two adult women and one man — had to be extracted from wreckage by the Elizabethtown Fire Department and Hardin County EMS.
The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed with WAVE that one woman in the car — 72-year-old Lillian Curtis — died after being transported to University Hospital in Louisville.
The two other occupants were reportedly taken to Baptist Health Hardin with unknown injuries, WAVE says.
Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said he's never seen anything like this, acknowledging the wind and stating he was certain it played a factor in the accident.
According to WAVE, winds were blowing between 40 and 60 miles per hour when the accident happened, and security footage from a nearby restaurant caught the moment on tape.
The sign was so large, it had to be lifted off the car with a crane.