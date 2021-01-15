WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing endangered senior with Alzheimer's disease.
Deputies say 72-year-old Roger Cheatham walked away from his home on South 6th Street in Bush Illinois on Thursday, Jan. 14. Deputies say he was last seen walking westbound on Cypress Street at Route 149 in Bush around 3:30 p.m.
Deputies say Roger is 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red coat and blue jeans.
Deputies say Roger is known to frequent the Casey's General Store at 16060 Cambria Road in Hurst, Illinois.
Anyone with information on Roger's whereabouts should call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541.