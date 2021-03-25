UPDATE (3/25 at 6:30 a.m.): The sheriff's office says Peck was found Thursday morning and is in good health.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Emergency Management Agency has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 73-year-old man.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 73-year-old Don Peck was reportedly last seen or contacted around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Deputies say Peck is a white man standing about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a striped, button-down dress shirt, blue jeans, white K-Swiss tennis shoes and a Vietnam veterans ball cap.
The sheriff's office says Peck was driving a 2016 Silver Lexus with Kentucky tag 773YCL, but deputies were advised that Peck might be headed to his brother’s house near Louisville, Kentucky. However, his direction of travel is not known for certain.
Anyone who sees Peck or knows where he is can call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.