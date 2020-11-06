MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reported 74 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday.
Of that number, 52 cases were confirmed in McCracken County. The cases include children, teens and adults in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and one man in his 90s, according to the health department's COVID-19 report for Friday.
McCracken County is in the red zone because of the high incidence of COVID-19 cases there. To be in the red zone, which is considered to be a critical rate of virus spread, a county must have 25 cases or more per 100,000 people. As of Thursday, McCracken County had 50.2 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
To date, the county has had 1,399 COVID-19 cases, including 14 virus-related deaths. The Purchase District Health Department reports that there are 381 active cases in the county Friday, including 18 people hospitalized with the illness.
The health department also reported 14 new cases in Ballard County Friday, as well as seven new cases in Carlisle County and one new case in Fulton County.
The new Ballard County cases include a 10-year-old boy, a preteen boy, and adults in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. The new Carlisle County cases include two teens, a woman in her 20s, three people in their 40s and a woman in her 50s.
Carlisle and Ballard counties are both in the red zone. Ballard County's incidence rate is 30.8 cases per 100,000 people as of Thursday, according to the KDPH, and Carlisle County's rate is 60 cases per 100,000 people.
To date, Ballard County has had 157 COVID-19 cases, including one death. The Purchase District Health Department reports 44 active cases in the county as of Friday.
In Carlisle County, there have been 123 cases to date, including one death. The health department reports 22 active cases there as of Friday.
The new case reported in Fulton County is an 81-year-old woman, according to the health department. Fulton County is in the orange zone for COVID-19 incidence, meaning the virus is considered to be spreading at an accelerated rate. Orange zone counties have more than 10 but fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people. As of Thursday, Fulton County had 19.1 cases per 100,000, according to the KDPH.
To date, Fulton County has had 231 COVID-19 cases, including seven deaths. The health department reports 15 active cases there as of Friday, including one person hospitalized with the illness.
The Purchase District Health Department also serves Hickman County. No new cases were reported in the county Friday. Like Fulton County, the KDPH lists Hickman County in the orange zone as of Thursday, with 16.3 cases per 100,000 people.
Hickman County has had 128 COVID-19 cases to date, including two deaths. The health department reports 20 active cases in the county as of Friday, including three hospitalized cases.
Download the document below to read the health department's full COVID-19 update for Friday, Nov. 6.