PADUCAH, KY — Seventy-five students received their GED from West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Adult Education program on June 22. The achievement surpasses a specified goal for the 2022/2023 school year by the Kentucky Office of Adult Education.
During the ceremony, two GED graduates shared their testimonies, and what led them to make a change in their lives.
One of these students was Regina Riley, a 43-year-old mother who was in and out of rehabilitation centers until 2021 when she was arrested and spent several months in jail.
Because of those events, Riley participated in the McCracken County Drug Court program that ultimately changed her life by requiring her to get her GED. She said she believes the opportunity ultimately helped save her life.
With the support of her family, the drug court staff, the WKCTC Adult Education staff and other advocates in her life, Riley persevered and earned her GED.
Speaking to her fellow graduates, Riley said, "We should look forward from here, knowing now that we can accomplish anything we put our minds and our efforts to."
The second student speaker was Jeffery Parker, who was sitting in a jail cell less than two years ago. However, soon after his sentence, Parker discovered he would have to complete long-term treatment.
"Just about a year ago, I walked into the doors of a treatment center and was completely lost, wondering how I could get my life back and pick up the pieces from what my addiction has caused," Parker said.
After several months in Paducah's CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men, 30-year-old Parker started to find himself. He would later graduate from the recovery center and become a peer mentor earlier this year.
Parker expressed his gratitude in a speech at the ceremony, saying "Coming through the program, I found a new self-worth, a meaning to my life. But I wanted more; I wanted to have the education to further myself, not only in my recovery but in life altogether." Parker began working towards his GED on April 6 of this year, which he earned in three weeks.
In Parker's closing remarks, he said, "This isn't just a piece of paper; this is the key to the rest of my life and the endless opportunities."
WKCTC President Anton Reece then took the stage as a guest speaker, saying "Congratulations to all of the GED graduates, and I applaud their resilience to pursue their education. There is a saying: 'You don't have to be great to get started, but in order to be great, you have to get started,' and tonight was an important start.'" Dr. Reece said. "I am encouraging all graduates to take the next step and enroll at WKCTC to further their education journey and employability."
WKCTC Adult Education Director Tammy Maines agreed with Reece, saying "Never stop learning, always stay curious, always ask questions and find a career path you love."
The graduation ceremony also highlighted two GED graduates who graduated decades ago and were unable to walk across the stage.
Classie Jackson earned her GED in 1980, two decades after finishing the fourth grade. When asked how she was feeling she said she had "butterflies" thinking of participating in the ceremony. ”This was so overwhelming for me; I don't know how to describe it," according to the 79-year-old. "This evening was such a blessing."
The other GED graduate was 58-year-old Carolyn Moore who graduated in 1996. Not only did Moore fulfill her dream of getting her GED, but she also got the opportunity to walk the stage. "I and my family and friends are overjoyed,” said the graduate.
Both graduates received a standing ovation from the audience. The two graduates added they were grateful for all the support in getting their GEDs and getting to participate in a graduation decades later.
The adult education director responded saying it was a privilege to recognize their achievement. "What an honor for us all to have helped these women realize a lifetime goal that meant so much to them," she said.
The ceremony was livestreamed and can be accessed by the public on the college's Facebook and YouTube pages. For enrollment information, contact 270-534-3435 or wkctcenrollment@kctcs.edu.