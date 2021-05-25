CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has canceled a silver alert for a 76-year-old man reported missing Tuesday morning. This, after the man was found in Perry County, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon.
Terry Culberson, who the sheriff's office said has a medical condition, was reported missing after he left his home in the northern area of Cape Girardeau County Tuesday morning.
At about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced Culberson was found in Perry County.