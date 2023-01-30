Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Lingering light sleet, freezing drizzle and light snow. Minor additional accumulations, but very hazardous travel conditions. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, west Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely as roadways are icy. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will continue to end over portions of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois. However additional light wintry precipitation may redevelop and maintain the already treacherous travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&