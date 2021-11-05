PADUCAH — A seventh person has been arrested in connection to the kidnapping and shooting death of a Louisville man in Paducah, police announced Friday afternoon.
Police say 33-year-old Justin T. Housewright was beaten, kidnapped and murdered Tuesday in Paducah. Police on Wednesday announced six people were arrested in connection to the case: two charged with murder, two charged with with complicity to murder, one accused of witnessing the assault and kidnapping and helping clean up afterward and one accused of hiding the murder weapon.
Investigators say a seventh suspect, 39-year-old Steven Bradley Heflin, was arrested Friday afternoon on a charge of kidnapping resulting in the victim's death.
Police have said Housewright was assaulted and tied up at a home on Farley Place early Tuesday morning before two of the people charged in the case — William Tabor and Chelsea Doss — forced him into a car and took him to a home on Elizabeth Street. There, Housewright managed to get out of the car and tried to run away. That's when police say Tabor shot and killed Housewright. Tabor and Doss allegedly returned to the Elizabeth Street home later, put Housewright's body into a vehicle and eventually dumped it in a field in the Hickory area of Graves County. Police say an autopsy performed Thursday at the state medical examiner's office in Louisville found Housewright died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his cause of death was found to be homicide.
Friday, police say they have since found enough evidence to charge Heflin in connection to the kidnapping that preceded Housewright's death. Heflin is accused of helping restrain Housewright and threatening him while he was being restrained.
Others charged in the case include James Kortz, Tyanna R. Sims, Casey E. Glunt and Lisa Tabor.
William Tabor is charged with murder, kidnapping resulting in the victim’s death, possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Doss is charged with murder, kidnapping resulting in the victim's death and tampering with physical evidence.
Kortz is charged with complicity to murder, kidnapping resulting in the victim's death and possession of a handgun by a felon.
Sims is charged with complicity to kidnapping resulting in the victim's death.
Glunt is charged with facilitation of kidnapping resulting in the victim's death and tampering with physical evidence.
Lisa Tabor is charged with tampering with physical evidence.