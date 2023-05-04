School children light candles near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Many wearing black and carrying flowers, scores of Serbian students on Thursday paid silent homage to their peers killed a day earlier when a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns in a school shooting rampage that sent shock waves through the nation and triggered moves to boost gun control. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)